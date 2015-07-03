LONDON, July 3 It was job well done for Novak Djokovic as he silenced Bernard Tomic and his Australian Fanatics with an emphatic 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory in the Wimbledon third round on Friday.

The top seed and defending champion could not have been more pleased with his performance as he reached the second week of the grasscourt major for the seventh year running by winning all nine sets he has contested.

So commanding was Djokovic's performance that the usually vocal Fanatics -- who follow the Australian players around Wimbledon -- appeared to have lost their voices in the opening two sets.

They briefly came to life at the start of the third when Tomic earned three break points but the Serb emerged unscathed from that slight wobble and finished off the 27th seed with his 15th ace.

The world number one will next meet big-serving South African Kevin Anderson. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)