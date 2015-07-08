LONDON, July 8 Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals by winning the battle of grand slam champions against Marin Cilic with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-4 Centre Court victory on Wednesday.

Top seed Djokovic had not lost a match to the Croat and his unbeaten record never looked in danger against the U.S. Open champion who failed to master the Serb's precise groundstrokes.

The holder made it into his 27th grand slam semi with his 50th win at Wimbledon, only the seventh man to reach that number of victories, and was surely relieved to have an easy time of it.

The Serb had to recover from two sets down in the last 16 against South African Kevin Anderson but his crisp passing shots ensured big-serving ninth seed Cilic never got a look in.

Djokovic broke in the third game of the first set, the ninth game of the second set and the seventh game of the final set to wrap up victory inside two hours on a cool London evening. (Reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)