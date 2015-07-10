LONDON, July 10 Clinical top seed Novak Djokovic crushed Frenchman Richard Gasquet's hopes of a first grand slam final with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory in their Wimbledon semi-final on Friday.

Gasquet offered fans on a sun-baked Centre Court plenty of "oooh" moments with the stylish single-handed backhand that helped him beat French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the last eight, but Djokovic was unmoved.

Despite needing treatment on his shoulder during the second set, defending champion Djokovic's place in a fourth Wimbledon final never really appeared in jeopardy.

It looked ominous for 21st seed Gasquet when he lost his opening service game but he hit back immediately with a rasping backhand winner and earned himself a tiebreak.

Some untimely groundstroke errors from Gasquet rather gifted Djokovic the breaker 7-2.

Djokovic dominated the second set but offered the Frenchman a glimmer of hope at 5-4 when he went 0-30 down, only to slam the door shut with some pinpoint serving.

With an inevitability about the outcome hundreds of fans left their seats at the end of the second set to revive themselves for the blockbuster Andy Murray v Roger Federer semi-final later on Centre Court.

Djokovic did not keep them waiting too long, closing out a 12th win in 13 matches against the gallant Gasquet with a single break of serve in the third set. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)