LONDON, June 30 Novak Djokovic's left shoulder was in perfect working order on Monday as the top seed cranked up the power to blast past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 6-4 7-6(5) and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the sixth year running.

Three days after falling heavily on his shoulder, the 2011 champion showed that there were no lingering effects from that painful tumble as he scorched Tsonga with a series of double-fisted backhands under the roof of a floodlit Centre Court.

His serving was also on fire as he chased an 11th successive win against the French 14th seed.

Djokovic dominated the opening two sets before Tsonga finally came alive in the third and threatened to take the upper hand in the set when he held two break points in the eighth game. The Serb snuffed out those chances with some powerful serving and a blazing crosscourt winner left him roaring in triumph a few minutes later.

The six-times grand slam champion will face Croatia's Marin Cilic for a place in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by David Goodman)