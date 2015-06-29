LONDON, June 29 Defending champion Novak Djokovic moved confidently into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday.

With no competitive matches in the build-up to the championships after his French Open final loss, Djokovic, on paper at least, had a dangerous opponent in the 33rd-ranked Kohlschreiber.

But the 28-year-old Serbian was clinical on the big points and never looked like becoming the first defending champion to fall in the first round since 2003.

He broke in the 10th game of the opener and squeezed the throttle at the same stage of the second, securing a two-set lead with backhand winner and a roar of delight.

Top seed Djokovic cruised through the third set.

"This is the cradle of our sport, it doesn't get any bigger than Wimbledon Centre Court and it's an honour and to be defending champion," he told the BBC.

"I had a tough opponent, he can be very tricky especially on the grass but I stayed composed." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)