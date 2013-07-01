LONDON, July 1 Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his stroll through the top half of the Wimbledon draw with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) victory over Tommy Haas to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.

The Serb, bidding for a second title at the All England Club, is yet to drop a set, although he did have a hiccup when he trailed in the second against 35-year-old German Haas.

Haas, blown off court in a 25-minute opening set, raised his game to break in the fifth game of the second set but Djokovic hit back to level at 4-4 with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Normal service was soon resumed as Djokovic took the second set and moved 5-2 ahead in the third but Haas managed one last counter-attack to stretch the contest into a tiebreak.

With the light fading Djokovic slammed the door shut to roll on. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)