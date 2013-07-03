LONDON, July 3 Novak Djokovic showcased his full catalogue of acrobatic skills and on-court nous as he broke down the defences of Czech Tomas Berdych to reach his 13th successive grand slam semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3 win at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Serbian world number one performed the splits and pulled off lunging volleys as Berdych tried to throw him off balance by bombarding the 2011 champion's half of the court with an onslaught of winners.

However, Djokovic kept his wits about him even when he trailed by two breaks and was 3-0 down in the second set. Berdych surrendered the set when he slapped an easy forehand into the net and from then there was only one winner.

Djokovic sealed the win when the Czech seventh seed smacked a forehand into the net and he will meet former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro for a place in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)