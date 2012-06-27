LONDON, June 27 Novak Djokovic eased into the
Wimbledon third round with a routine 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over
American Ryan Harrison under the closed roof of the Centre Court
on Wednesday.
The top seed and defending champion from Serbia was not at
his best but was still far too strong for the world number 48,
breaking him in the ninth game of the third set to move to the
brink of victory.
His only moment of concern came when trailing 0-40 at 2-3 in
the second set but he survived the break points before regaining
control of the match.
Djokovic failed to convert his first match point when he
netted a drive volley but he sealed victory with a service
winner to set up a third-round match against 28th seed Radek
Stepanek or German Benjamin Becker.
"I was in trouble in the second set and we went the full
distance until 10pm at night under the roof and it was difficult
to adjust," Djokovic said in a post-match interview.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)