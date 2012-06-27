LONDON, June 27 Novak Djokovic eased into the Wimbledon third round with a routine 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over American Ryan Harrison under the closed roof of the Centre Court on Wednesday.

The top seed and defending champion from Serbia was not at his best but was still far too strong for the world number 48, breaking him in the ninth game of the third set to move to the brink of victory.

His only moment of concern came when trailing 0-40 at 2-3 in the second set but he survived the break points before regaining control of the match.

Djokovic failed to convert his first match point when he netted a drive volley but he sealed victory with a service winner to set up a third-round match against 28th seed Radek Stepanek or German Benjamin Becker.

"I was in trouble in the second set and we went the full distance until 10pm at night under the roof and it was difficult to adjust," Djokovic said in a post-match interview. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)