Tennis-Tsonga stays on hot streak to win title in Marseille
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
LONDON, June 29 Novak Djokovic survived the shock of losing the first set to beat Czech Radek Stepanek 4-6 6-2 6-2 6-2 and reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.
With the All England Club still abuzz following Rafa Nadal's shock loss to Lukas Rosol on Thursday, top seed Djokovic was broken out of the blue by Stepanek in the 10th game to drop the first set.
The world number one from Serbia quickly recovered, however, breaking 28th seed Stepanek in the first game of the second set and he never looked back, sealing victory on his first match point with a clinical crosscourt backhand winner after two hours 50 minutes.
The defending champion will play his fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki in the last 16. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Hungarian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday 1-Timea Babos (Hungary) beat 2-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3