LONDON, July 2 Top seed Novak Djokovic showcased his full armoury of shots as he sauntered into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 demolition of countryman Viktor Troicki on Monday.

Djokovic came into the encounter on the back of an 11-match winning streak against his opponent and never looked like relinquishing the psychological edge as he broke decisively in the sixth game of the first set before closing it out.

The world number one was in no mood for hanging about in the second, breaking for the third time with a forehand volley to secure the set in just 24 minutes.

Troicki sliced a backhand into the net to hand Djokovic a break in the third and he finished him off to set up a quarter-final against either Richard Gasquet or Florian Mayer. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)