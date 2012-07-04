LONDON, July 4 Top seed Novak Djokovic motored
into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a quick-fire 6-4 6-1 6-4
victory over Germany's Florian Mayer on Wednesday.
The Serb did not need to be at his brilliant best to
dispatch the world number 29 who laboured to stay in the
encounter but never looked like troubling his opponent.
Djokovic broke decisively in the 10th game of the first set
and then sprinted through the second on fast forward.
Mayer held on to the Serb's coat tails in the third, but
Djokovic broke in the ninth game and finished him off with an
ace to set up a mouth-watering semi-final against Roger Federer.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)