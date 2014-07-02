LONDON, July 2 Top seed Novak Djokovic suffered some jittery moments under the big-serving onslaught of Marin Cilic on Wednesday before pulling his game together to win 6-1 3-6 6-7(4) 6-2 6-2 and take his place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Serbian former champion began efficiently, rattling through the first set in 27 minutes on a sunny but subdued Court One.

Djokovic's intensity dropped in the second set. He slipped and slid in the baseline dust and his towering Croatian opponent grabbed a break of serve using his big forehand to pummel the six-times grand slam champion.

The pair fought a tight third set, watched by their celebrity coaches Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic, before normal service was resumed. Djokovic changed his shoes, upped the pace and raced into his 23rd semi-final, where he will meet Andy Murray's conqueror, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. (Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by David Goodman)