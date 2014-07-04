UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
LONDON, July 4 Top seed Novak Djokovic halted the grasscourt charge of talented Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Friday, beating the 11th seed 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(7) in an exhilarating see-saw contest to reach the Wimbledon final.
The six-times grand slam champion had to draw on all the experience gleaned in 23 major semi-finals to get the better of 23-year-old Dimitrov, who was on a roll after winning the pre-Wimbledon tournament at Queen's Club and downing third-seeded champion Andy Murray in the quarter-finals.
Both players slipped and slid along the dusty Centre Court baselines, frequently losing their footing.
But it was Djokovic who found the extra grit to prevail, saving a set point in the ninth game of the fourth set and three in the tiebreak before taking the match with a crosscourt forehand winner. (Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by David Goodman)
