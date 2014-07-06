LONDON, July 6 Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic who won his second Wimbledon men's singles title against Swiss Roger Federer on Sunday.

GRAND SLAM TITLES (Seven): Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014; U.S. Open: 2011 * Born: Belgrade, May 22, 1987 * Began playing tennis aged four. * His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age. * First full year on tour in 2005: Made grand slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Russian Marat Safin in the first round. Finished as the youngest player (18 years, five months) inside the top 100. * In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort, followed that with second title indoors at Metz. * He retired in the 2006 French Open quarter-finals against Spaniard Rafael Nadal when trailing by two sets and again a year later due to blisters in the Wimbledon semi-final against the same opponent. * In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril, Montreal and Vienna), made the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon and advanced to his first grand slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Federer 7-6 7-6 6-4. * Broke the Federer-Nadal grand slam duopoly by beating Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to win his maiden major title at Melbourne Park in 2008. * Failed to defend his title in Melbourne the following year after controversially pulling out of his quarter-final against American Andy Roddick citing heat exhaustion on a sweltering day. * Lost in the quarter-final at Melbourne Park to Tsonga in 2010 when he suffered a stomach bug. * Upset Federer in the semi-finals of the 2010 U.S. Open before losing in four sets to Nadal in the final. * Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory over France in Belgrade in December 2010. * Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Briton Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second grand slam title. * Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. He did not lose again until June 3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in the French Open semi-finals. * Secured the number one spot on July 4 by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Wimbledon semi-finals, then beat Nadal to clinch his first Wimbledon crown, his first title on grass. * Won a record fifth Masters title in a season with victory in Toronto, one of the lead-up events to the U.S. Open. * Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become the seventh man to win three grand slam titles in a year since tennis turned professional in 1968. * Won his third Australian Open title in 2012, and fifth overall to continue his dominance of the men's game, when he beat Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes. * Defeated by Nadal again in the final of the 2012 French Open 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5. * Lost out to Federer in the semi-final of Wimbledon and was then defeated by Murray in the final of the U.S. Open. * Began 2013 by retaining his Australian Open crown with a 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2 victory over Murray becoming the first man in the professional era to win three successive Australian Open titles. * Lost to Nadal in the French Open semi-finals but then Murray gained revenge over the Serb with victory in the Wimbledon final.

* Defeated by Nadal in the 2013 U.S. Open final 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1.

* Lost again to Nadal in the 2014 French Open final 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4 for a third successive defeat in grand slam finals.

* Ended run of defeats with 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-4 victory over seven-time champion Roger Federer at 2014 Wimbledon final.

