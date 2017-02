LONDON, June 29 Novak Djokovic brushed past France's Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-3 7-6(5) on Wednesday to book his place in the third round of Wimbledon.

The defending champion, aiming for his third consecutive title, played well within himself and was rarely troubled during the second-round match.

Mannarino, ranked 55, put up spirited resistance in the third set to force a tiebreak but was ultimately swept off Centre Court by the Serbian's laser-guided groundstrokes.

World number one Djokovic holds all four grand slam titles and has another historic mark in his sights.

The 29-year-old is aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to achieve the calendar Grand Slam - winning the four majors in a single season. (Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by John Stonestreet)