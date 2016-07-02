LONDON, July 2 American Sam Querrey became the first man to beat Novak Djokovic at a grand slam in more than a year at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Following are some reactions to 28th seed Querrey's 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 7-6(5) win in the third round, which ended the Serbian holder's run of winning 30 successive major matches.

"What he's done in the last 12 to 18 months, I don't think we'll see for a long long time." -- Andy Murray, who finished runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open and French Open.

"The run Novak has had has been incredible but history suggests you can't win every match.

"Rather than a surprise we should be celebrating what Djokovic has done because he's broken so many records and won 30 consecutive grand slam matches in a row which is incredible. It's probably been the best 12 months in tennis for years."

"Djokovic's defeat is completely shocking, obviously. Sam Querrey is someone that in America we've been concerned about his intensity at times, and whether he has the competitive juices to wrestle with the top players." -- American great John McEnroe.

"With Serena (Williams) last year so close to the (calendar Grand) Slam, and Novak this year, we see how difficult it is to maintain that intensity for so long."

"Djokovic didn't look healthy, he didn't look right. I don't know how much of it is nerves or if there's something going on we don't know about. Today was about nerves and serves." --Eighteen-times women's grand slam singles champion Martina Navratilova.

"History just got to him and maybe there was something wrong with his body."

"That's why sports is the best theatre! Hell of a match SQ!! #merica" -- 2003 U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick.

"Sometimes a blind squirrel finds a nut. It's all Sam." -- Querrey's coach Craig Boynton on working with the American.

"Querrey accidentally got (Ivan) Lendl's coffee this morning at breakfast. No need to say more. #thelendleffect." -- Brazil's double specialist Bruno Soares cheekily raises hopes Saturday's shock result could help second seed Murray's Wimbledon chances after the Scot rekindled his coaching relationship with Lendl. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)