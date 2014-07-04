UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
LONDON, July 4 Match statistics from Novak Djokovic's 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(7)semi-final victory over Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon on Friday. 1-Djokovic 11-Dimitrov 1st serve percentage 70 63 Aces 17 15 Double faults 2 8 Unforced errors 26 33 Winners 45 48 Break point conversions 3 of 6 3 of 11 Net points won 27 of 47 35 of 48 Total points won 140 136 Fastest serve 199 kph 219 kph Match duration Three hours two minutes (Compiled By Michael Hann; Editing by David Goodman)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 0-6 6-4 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(
