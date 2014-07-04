LONDON, July 4 Match statistics from Novak Djokovic's 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(7)semi-final victory over Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon on Friday. 1-Djokovic 11-Dimitrov 1st serve percentage 70 63 Aces 17 15 Double faults 2 8 Unforced errors 26 33 Winners 45 48 Break point conversions 3 of 6 3 of 11 Net points won 27 of 47 35 of 48 Total points won 140 136 Fastest serve 199 kph 219 kph Match duration Three hours two minutes (Compiled By Michael Hann; Editing by David Goodman)