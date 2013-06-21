LONDON, June 21 Defending champion Roger Federer may find Rafa Nadal and home favourite Andy Murray blocking his path to another Wimbledon final after being drawn in the same half as both big rivals on Friday.

The third seeded Swiss could face Spaniard Nadal, seeded only fifth to reflect his current post-injury ranking, in the quarter-finals before a potential clash with last year's finalist Murray in the semis.

World number one Novak Djokovic would be on course to face seventh seed Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals but will avoid his three old rivals until the final.

Djokovic plays Florian Mayer in his opening match while Nadal, who lost in the second round last year, starts out against Belgian Steve Darcis.

Murray's first round match is against Germany's world number 95 Benjamin Becker. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)