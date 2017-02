LONDON, June 24 Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic will play British wildcard James Ward in the first round of the Wimbledon championships on Monday as he continues his bid for a calendar year grand slam.

The 29-year-old Serb, the top seed, could face a semi-final with third seed Roger Federer, the seven-times champion he beat in the last two finals at the All England Club.

Federer, who missed the French Open through injury, plays Guido Pella in the first round. Second seed Andy Murray faces an all-British first round against wildcard Liam Broady.

Fourth seed Stan Wawrinka, Murray's prospective semi-final opponent, begins against American teenager Taylor Fritz.

The women's draw follows later on Friday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)