LONDON, June 24 Fifth seed Sara Errani was out-gunned in the Wimbledon first round on Monday by a teenager playing her first senior match on grass - Puerto Rican Monica Puig.

The hard-hitting, Miami-based Puig, ranked 65th in the world, battered the Italian to win 6-3 6-2 on Court 18.

Errani, a finalist at the French Open last year and a semi-finalist there earlier this month, saved six match points but ran out of puff and answers to the 19-year-old Puig's relentless attacks.

Puig, who reached the third round here as a junior in 2010 but had never played a senior grand slam before this year's French Open, goes on to play unseeded Spaniard Silvia Soler-Espinosa.

Errani, too, lives to fight another day, as one half of the top-seeded doubles team with compatriot Roberta Vinci. (Editing by Ken Ferris)