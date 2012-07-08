By Toby Davis
| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 After 76 years of national pain,
British tennis fans will have to wallow in disappointment for at
least another 12 months after enduring torrential rain and a
hail storm of Swiss bullets that ended Andy Murray's Wimbledon
hopes on Sunday.
A day that started with dreams of a great British millstone
being erased from the record books ended as a rain-soaked
nightmare with sodden fans trudging away having seen Roger
Federer blast his way to another title.
National fervour had gripped the country since Murray beat
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday to set up a mouth-watering final,
with stories circulating of Centre Court tickets changing hands
for more than 10,000 pounds ($15,500).
Sixteen grand slam titles ensured the Swiss started as
favourite, but it seemed nobody wanted to miss the chance of
seeing Murray become the first British man to win Wimbledon
since 1936.
Some had travelled from the far end of the country and even
queued and camped over the weekend just to get into the grounds
to watch Murray's bid on a big screen.
They crammed on to the sloping patch of earth named "Henman
Hill", after it's namesake Tim's Wimbledon exploits a decade
ago, but it would have been more aptly named "Heaving Hill" as
not a single patch of grass was left uncovered just before the
match started.
Their dedication had been pushed to the limits as sheeting
rain greeted their arrival, but there was still a bubbling sense
of optimism that Murray could overcome the odds.
"If we cheer loud enough, he might just do it," said Paul
Hansford who had arrived in the queue five hours before the
gates opened.
For others there was a sense of destiny.
"It's the London Olympics, the Queen's Jubilee, this is our
year," said Sabina Auckburally, who had travelled with her
mother from Gatwick and Southampton and arrived as dawn was
breaking at the All England Club.
Ironically the first person in the queue for ground passes
was a Federer fan from Toronto, who had been waiting in line
since before Murray's semi-final had even finished.
Scarlett Li was there to see "the King go back to where he
rightfully belongs".
The great and the good were also keen to muscle in on the
occasion as British Prime Minister David Cameron joined Prince
William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the royal box,
along with former England soccer captain David Beckham.
PIERCING SUN
Inside Centre Court grey skies and squally showers had given
way to a piercing sun when the umpire called time on the warm-up
and Murray strode out to receive serve.
A deathly hush among the Union Jack clad fans was followed
by a murmur as two solid Murray backhands tested the Swiss while
a Federer error handed the first point to Murray, causing the
crowd to erupt.
A deafening roar followed the ace that brought up Murray's
first set points and when Federer banged his next return
straight into the turf the crowd exploded again as their hero
clenched his fist in celebration.
That was as good as it got for those inside the stadium and
the desperate hordes on the hill. There was an oppressive
tension in the groans and murmurs that greeted the Briton's
every error and as the match wore on and Federer got on top
those began to multiply.
The Swiss clinched the second set with a backhand volley and
Centre Court was reduced to polite applause.
Then the rain came down in sheets. Outside, many scampered
for cover while the brave toughed it out first physically and
then emotionally as Federer returned to court under the roof
with his A-game firing.
Rhythmic claps and cheers of "Andy, Andy" reverberated
around as Murray sat on his seat and Federer prepared to serve
for the match; even the Prime Minister joined in.
Then Murray sent a forehand wide and Federer collapsed to
the turf to receive the ovation he deserved having equalled Pete
Sampras's record of seven Wimbledon titles and crushed British
dreams.
Murray had been carrying the weight of a nation on his
shoulders and choked on his words as he tried to address the
crowd.
"I'm going to try this and it's not going to be easy," he
quivered, trying not to look at his girlfriend Kim Sears who had
also broken down in tears.
As fans trudged away from the rain-sodden slope there was
appreciation for the effort along with muted disappointment in
the result.
"I'm gutted, he played some really good tennis but Federer
is just a champion," said Valerie Hinds, who was wearing a Union
Jack rain coat.
"We have been through the sun and the rain, but there was
proper British spirit today," her mother Carolyn Mason replied,
wearing a matching patriot outfit.
"He'll be back next year," she added, when it will be 77
years since Fred Perry delighted a nation as the last British
man to win the title.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(editing by Ed Osmond)