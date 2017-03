LONDON, July 12 The following is a list of men who have won grand slam singles titles since 1980 after having children: Player Majors won after becoming a father Jimmy Connors (U.S.) Wimbledon (1982), U.S. Open (1982, 1983) Pat Cash (Australia) Wimbledon (1987) Andres Gomez (Ecuador) French Open (1990) Boris Becker (Germany) Australian Open 1996 Petr Korda (Czech) Australian Open 1998 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) Australian Open 1999 Albert Costa (Spain) French Open 2002 Andre Agassi (U.S.) Australian Open 2003 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Australian Open 2010, Wimbledon 2012 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Australian Open 2015, Wimbledon 2015 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)