LONDON, June 27 Roger Federer sparkled on Centre Court as he moved serenely into the Wimbledon third round with an easy 6-1 6-3 6-2 win over Italy's Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.

The Swiss, bidding for a record-equalling seventh title at the All England Club, produced a dazzling array of shot-making to outclass an opponent he had met only once before.

Fognini played his part in the second and third sets but the result was never in doubt.

Third seed Federer will play American Michael Russell or Frenchman Julien Benneteau in the next round.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)