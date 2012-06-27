* Federer crushes Italian Fognini 6-1 6-3 6-2
* Prince Charles watches masterclass
* Swiss third seed into round three
By Paul Majendie
LONDON, June 27 Royalty reigned supreme on
Wimbledon's Centre Court on Wednesday as Roger Federer produced
a majestic performance for the watching Prince Charles.
Federer bowed to the heir to the throne before his
match and Charles and his wife Camilla gave the Swiss maestro a
standing ovation after he thrashed Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 6-3
6-2 to reach the third round.
"We are thrilled for the tennis family that they came to
watch today," Federer said after his imperious display.
Two years ago, Queen Elizabeth paid her first visit to
Wimbledon since 1977, prompting women's champion Serena Williams
to put in some serious practice on her curtseying technique.
As six-times champion, Federer was well aware of what the
royal etiquette is on the world's most famous tennis court.
"They do brief you beforehand so that you don't do anything
stupid," Federer said. "We were asked to bow which obviously is
no problem."
But Federer did take time in the tunnel leading to Centre
Court to explain the procedure to Fognini. They both bowed in
perfect union to Prince Charles, who had in turn received his
own standing ovation from fans when he appeared in the royal box
above the court.
The match itself was a royal procession for Federer who
never once looked in any danger.
His glorious groundstrokes and lightning fast movement
across the court were greeted with unbridled admiration from the
crowd. The graceful genius was at the peak of his form - except
at the very start.
He drew gasps of incredulity when he lost the first two
points of the match on his serve but normal service was promptly
restored when he fired down two aces.
The Italian became so disheartened at the end of the first
set that he did not even bother to try and chase down yet
another stinging forehand from Federer. He just walked back to
his chair, shoulders slumped.
Federer lost just four points on his serve in the second set
and was swift to complete his clinical execution of Fognini in
the third.
It was a routine day at the office but the third seed has
shown he is still very much a contender after dropping just nine
games in his first two matches at the tournament he so dearly
loves.
"I really tried to focus hard and make sure I played a clean
match, "Federer said. "I served 13 aces out there today. I felt
it was pretty fast."
