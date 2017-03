LONDON, July 2 Roger Federer's effortless stroll through the early stages at Wimbledon continued as he brought out the party tricks in a 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Sam Querrey to reach the third round on Thursday.

Once the Swiss seven-times champion had tamed the American's hefty serve, he cruised through the match, even managing to lob his statuesque opponent with a shot through his legs in the second set.

Querrey began with a tenacious effort to peg Federer back, but the Swiss, chasing an 18th grand slam title, broke in the ninth game of the first set and never looked back.

He broke twice more in each of the second and third sets and finished it off in an hour and 21 minutes to set up a clash with Australia's Sam Groth.

