LONDON, July 6 Roger Federer's pursuit of an 18th grand slam title gathered momentum at Wimbledon on Monday as the Swiss reached his 45th major quarter-final with a serene 6-2 6-2 6-3 victory over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Breaking Federer's serve at this year's championships is turning into mission impossible as Bautista Agut became the fourth man to try and fail.

The world number two has now held strong for eight straight matches, stretching over 106 successive service games -- with Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber the last man to get a look in during last month's first round match at the Halle Open.

A netted backhand by Bautista Agut on his own serve completed the most straightforward of wins and earned Federer a quarter-final date with French 12th seed Gilles Simon. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Ken Ferris)