LONDON, July 8 Roger Federer was at his regal best as he floated into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a silky 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over Frenchman Gilles Simon on Wednesday.

Federer was broken for the first time at this year's championships but apart from that blip he did not put a foot wrong as he reached his 37th grand slam semi-final, and 10th at the All England Club.

Such was the seven-times champion's command of the match that the only thing that could halt the Swiss second seed's charge was two separate 40 minute rain breaks on No. 1 Court.

Simon did earn some bragging rights for finally breaking the mighty Federer serve after 116 holds, stretching back to the first round of last month's Halle Open, but otherwise he could only watch in wonder at the winners flying off the Swiss maestro's strings.

A high backhand volley dinked away at the net ended Simon's misery as Federer booked a semi-final against either Andy Murray or Vasek Pospisil who were playing on Centre Court on Wednesday.