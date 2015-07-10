LONDON, July 10 Roger Federer does not lose Wimbledon semi-finals and he produced a display of clinical majesty to down Andy Murray and maintain his bid for a record eighth title with a sparkling 7-5 7-5 6-4 win on Friday.

The second-seeded Swiss reached his 10th final at the All England Club with a near-perfect demolition of home favourite Murray to set up a repeat of last year's showpiece decider against world number one Novak Djokovic.

Murray could not lay a glove on the Federer serve and the Swiss upped the pressure at crucial stages of each set before wrapping up victory in two hours seven minutes when the British third seed sent a forehand wide.

"It's been tough. Andy has been playing very well for the season," Federer said.

"I'm unbelievably happy... I played so well on the biggest occasion today and that's probably why I won it.

"I've been serving very well for the entire tournament. I kept the pressure up, I went for my shots and was able to mix it up the way I usually do it. It all worked out very well."

Federer, who has won all 10 of the semi-finals he has played at Wimbledon, will now resume his rivalry with Serb Djokovic, who earlier booked his place in the final with a straight sets win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)