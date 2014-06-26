Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON, June 26 Sharp-shooter Roger Federer fired down 25 aces as he flattened Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 6-3 7-5 6-3 under a closed Centre Court roof on Thursday to reach the third round of Wimbledon.
A year after perishing in a shock second-round defeat, the seven-times champion spared his legion of fans another dose of nail-biting drama as he produced a masterclass in serving.
Federer was greeted by a large red banner reading 'King of Court' and he made sure he lived up to the proclamation as he dropped only nine points on serve during a 94-minute demolition job.
The Swiss next faces Spaniard Marcel Granollers or Santiago Giraldo of Colombia. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)