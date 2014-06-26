LONDON, June 26 Sharp-shooter Roger Federer fired down 25 aces as he flattened Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 6-3 7-5 6-3 under a closed Centre Court roof on Thursday to reach the third round of Wimbledon.

A year after perishing in a shock second-round defeat, the seven-times champion spared his legion of fans another dose of nail-biting drama as he produced a masterclass in serving.

Federer was greeted by a large red banner reading 'King of Court' and he made sure he lived up to the proclamation as he dropped only nine points on serve during a 94-minute demolition job.

The Swiss next faces Spaniard Marcel Granollers or Santiago Giraldo of Colombia.