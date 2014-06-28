Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open with elbow injury
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 28 Seven-times champion Roger Federer needed just 81 minutes to breeze through to the fourth-round of Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory against Colombia's Santiago Giraldo on Saturday.
The 32-year-old has yet to drop a set at this year's championships and was again in impressive form despite some careless unforced errors.
Federer wasted little time imposing himself on 35th ranked Giraldo, breaking serve at the first attempt.
The Swiss galloped through the second set and although his south American opponent held him up a little in the third he was never remotely troubled as he powered into the last 16. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.