By Clare Lovell

LONDON, July 1 Roger Federer was at his imperious best on Tuesday, rattling past familiar foe Tommy Robredo 6-1 6-4 6-4 and into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 12th time in his career.

In a Court One masterclass, Federer demonstrated all the finesse and dazzling array of strokes that have earned him 17 grand slam titles including seven at Wimbledon.

Claycourt specialist Robredo, who like Federer is 32 and has been on the professional tour since 1998, found better range and movement in the third set but it was not enough. Federer's serve was simply too potent and his net-play too sharp and accurate.

"I'm very happy I was able to start strong and keep the momentum to the end. It was tough to serve it out because Tommy was playing better as the match went on so I am pleased to win in straight sets," Federer said.

The Swiss needed three match points to clinch the rubber. He earned the third with a smash and followed up with a big serve and dominant rally that concluded when Robredo punched his shot into the net.

"I am serving and moving well and all the things are happening that need to be happening to go deep in the tournament, Federer said."

Federer's coach, twice Wimbledon former champion Stefan Edberg, an exponent of the serve and volley grasscourt game, watched calmly from courtside as the world No.4 charged the net, scooping delicate half volleys and punching aside volleys, apparently at will.

The Swiss master completed his 11th victory in 12 tour meetings over Robredo in 94 minutes to set up a quarter-final date with compatriot Stan Wawrinka who beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-6(5) 7-6(7) 6-3. (Reporting By Clare Lovell, editing by Pritha Sarkar)