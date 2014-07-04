LONDON, July 4 Roger Federer reached a ninth Wimbledon final after suppressing bullet-serving giant Milos Raonic 6-4 6-4 6-4 with a masterful display of the grasscourt arts on Friday.

Chasing a record eighth title at the All England Club, Federer set up a mouthwatering final against top seed and 2011 champion Novak Djokovic with an almost casual demolition of the 23-year-old Canadian.

The 17-times grand slam champion broke in the opening game and then comfortably saw out the first set before breaking decisively in the ninth games of both the second and third sets, with his opponent unable to gain a foothold in the match.

The 32-year-old Swiss played most of the match at walking pace and finished off his opponent in one hour 41 minutes, clenching his fist in a restrained celebration when Raonic hit a backhand return wide on match point. (Editing by David Goodman)