LONDON, July 4 Roger Federer felled high-flying Steve Johnson at Wimbledon on Monday, knocking the wind out of the powerhouse with a 6-2 6-3 7-5 win in the fourth round.

Despite considerable pre-match hype about Johnson, fresh from victory at the Nottingham grasscourt event, there was to be no Independence Day party for the burly American, as Federer showed more than enough to suggest he remains on track for a record eighth Wimbledon men's singles crown.

While Andy Murray-supporting Brits have been rubbing their hands with glee over Novak Djokovic's shock third-round defeat, the biggest beneficiary of the Serb's removal may yet prove to be third seed Federer, who on Monday drew level with Martina Navratilova on a record 306 grand slam singles match wins.

In the quarter-finals, Federer will play Croatian ninth seed Marin Cilic who advanced after his opponent, Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori, retired injured while trailing 6-1 5-1. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris)