June 26 Seven-times champion Roger Federer's shock Wimbledon defeat by world No.116 Sergiy Stakhovsky on Wednesday was one of the sport's great upsets and ended his run of reaching at least the quarter-finals of the last 36 grand slam tournaments.

Here are some other facts about Federer's second-round exit.

It was Federer's earliest defeat at Wimbledon since he lost in the first round in 2002

It was his earliest defeat at a grand slam since he lost in the first round at the 2003 French Open

It was Federer's worst defeat at a grand slam (or any event) since losing to world No. 154 Mario Ancic in the first round at Wimbledon in 2002.

It was his first defeat by a player ranked outside the top 100 since losing to No. 101 Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals at Monte Carlo in 2005

It was the earliest defeat for a Wimbledon defending champion since Lleyton Hewitt lost to Ivo Karlovic in the first round in 2003

It was Ukrainian Stakhovsky's first-ever victory over a top 10 player in 21 matches