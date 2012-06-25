(Adds quotes and byline)

By Clare Fallon

LONDON, June 25 Roger Federer left Wimbledon debutant Albert Ramos shell-shocked after thrashing him 6-1 6-1 6-1 as the Swiss six-times champion enjoyed an easy start to the 2012 tournament on Monday.

Federer, bidding to win a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon crown and a 17th overall grand slam, needed just 79 minutes on Court One to sail through the first round.

Spaniard Ramos, who had played only one previous grasscourt match, was unable to respond to Federer's skill, though he had one brief spell of fighting back.

He took the fourth game of the second set to deuce nine times and after saving four breakpoints, he put a forehand long on the fifth.

When the 24-year-old left-hander won his only game of the third set, for 5-1, the crowd gave him a big cheer but Federer, who will now face Italian Fabio Fognini, finished him off to love in the following game, concluding with his ninth ace.

Federer, who became the most successful active player on grass with his 106th win on the surface, said the ease of his win had given him a chance to practise his serve-and-volley game.

"Obviously being up a double break, or at least a break, up 30-love on your serve, you don't feel any pressure doing it," he told a news conference.

"It's rare to be up in the scoreline like today on a regular basis. It is maybe why it is a good time to try it out, then you can use it in tougher moments, difficult moments, to throw your opponents off. Who knows if I'll need it down the stretch?"

The third seed was relaxed about being put on Court One, instead of Centre Court, for his opening match.

"I don't mind it," he said. "I actually expected it, to be quite honest. If you make it down the stretch, you will get your Centre Court matches. It was as nice on Court One today." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)