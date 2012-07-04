LONDON, July 4 Roger Federer ruthlessly dismantled Mikhail Youzhny 6-1 6-2 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.

The third seed and six-times champion was at his imperious best on Centre Court against the 26th-seeded Russian, picking him off at will to reach the last four of a grand slam for the 32nd time.

Federer roared into a 4-1 lead and after a short rain delay wrapped up the first set in 28 minutes.

The Swiss maestro took the second set in exactly the same time and he sealed victory on his fourth match point with a deft angled volley.

