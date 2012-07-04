LONDON, July 4 Roger Federer ruthlessly
dismantled Mikhail Youzhny 6-1 6-2 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon
semi-finals on Wednesday.
The third seed and six-times champion was at his imperious
best on Centre Court against the 26th-seeded Russian, picking
him off at will to reach the last four of a grand slam for the
32nd time.
Federer roared into a 4-1 lead and after a short rain delay
wrapped up the first set in 28 minutes.
The Swiss maestro took the second set in exactly the same
time and he sealed victory on his fourth match point with a deft
angled volley.
