By Ed Osmond
LONDON, July 4 Roger Federer was at his
imperious best in a graceful 6-1 6-2 6-2 destruction of Mikhail
Youzhny to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.
The third seed and six-times champion outclassed the
26th-seeded Russian on Centre Court, picking him off at will to
set up a last-four showdown with defending champion Novak
Djokovic.
"I have a good matchup with Youzhny for some reason because
he is a good player and makes it hard normally for players. I
had a tough one with him here last year," Federer told a news
conference.
"I'm obviously excited about this result here today."
Federer added after a 14th successive win over the hapless
Youzhny.
The match was watched from the Royal Box by the Duke and
Duchess of Cambridge and former Wimbledon champions Andre Agassi
and Steffi Graf.
"I think it's inspiring when royalty and other legends of
the game come to watch," Federer said. "It's great for tennis."
Federer, knocked out in the quarter-finals at the All
England Club the last two years, roared into a 4-1 lead and
after a short rain delay wrapped up the first set in 28 minutes.
The Swiss maestro broke in the first game of the second set
with the aid of a lucky net-cord and, showing no sign of the
back injury which hampered him in his fourth-round win over
Xavier Malisse, he sauntered into a 2-0 lead.
"I'm happy that things were fine out there today," Federer
said. Today I didn't have to call the trainer. It was
straightforward. I could focus on tennis again, on tactics I
wanted to play, instead of focusing on how to manage little
issues or big issues.
"I'm happy where I am right now. My back is holding up."
RARE APPEARANCE
With the sun making a rare appearance at the tournament,
Federer broke Youzhny again at the start of the third set.
The Russian let out a huge roar of frustration when he
failed to take advantage of a break-point but he made far too
many unforced errors to get back into the match.
Federer wasted three match points on Youzhny's serve but he
quickly earned himself two more and took the first with a deft
angled volley to wrap up victory in an one hour 30 minutes.
"Obviously it's a big deal. No denying," said the 16-times
grand slam champion.
"It feels great being back in the semis. Haven't been here
in the last couple years. So this is nice to be back to a place
where I've been so many times before.
"Usually once I get to the semis, I'm playing some of my
best tennis."
Federer has now reached the semi-finals of a grand slam
tournament a record 32 times, one more than American Jimmy
Connors.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)