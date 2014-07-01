LONDON, July 1 Roger Federer was at his imperious best on Tuesday, rattling past familiar foe Tommy Robredo 6-1 6-4 6-4 and into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 12th time in his career.

In a Court One masterclass, Federer demonstrated all the finesse and dazzling array of strokes that have earned him 17 grand slam titles including seven at Wimbledon.

Claycourt specialist Robredo, who like Federer is 32 and has been on the professional tour since 1998, found better range and movement in the third set but it was not enough. Federer's serve was simply too potent and his net-play too sharp and accurate.

The Swiss master completed his 11th victory in 12 tour meetings over Robredo in an 94 minutes to set up a quarter-final date with compatriot Stan Wawrinka or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. (Reporting By Clare Lovell, editing by Pritha Sarkar)