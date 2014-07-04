LONDON, July 4 Match statistics from Roger Federer's 6-4 6-4 6-4 semi-final victory over Milos Raonic at Wimbledon on Friday.

4-Federer 8-Raonic

1st serve percentage 65 55

Aces 6 17

Double faults 1 4

Unforced errors 11 17

Winners 32 36

Break point conversions 3 of 7 0 of 1

Net points won 24 of 32 11 of 21

Total points won 89 75

Fastest serve 201 kph 224 kph

Match duration One hour 41 minutes (Compiled By Michael Hann; Editing by David Goodman)