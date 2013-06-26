LONDON, June 26 Match statistics from Sergiy Stakhovsky's 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(5) victory over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday: Stakhovsky Federer Aces 17 16 Double faults 2 1 1st serve percentage 109 of 165 = 66% 114 of 158 = 72% Fastest serve 124 MPH 127 MPH Net points won 61 of 96 = 64% 35 of 54 = 65% Break points won 2 of 7 = 29% 1 of 8 = 13% Winners 72 57 Unforced errors 17 13 Match duration: Three hours (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)