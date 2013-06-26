Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 26 Match statistics from Sergiy Stakhovsky's 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(5) victory over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday: Stakhovsky Federer Aces 17 16 Double faults 2 1 1st serve percentage 109 of 165 = 66% 114 of 158 = 72% Fastest serve 124 MPH 127 MPH Net points won 61 of 96 = 64% 35 of 54 = 65% Break points won 2 of 7 = 29% 1 of 8 = 13% Winners 72 57 Unforced errors 17 13 Match duration: Three hours (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3