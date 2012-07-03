Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
LONDON, July 3 David Ferrer booked a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals when his renowned tenacity gave him a 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory over Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round on Tuesday.
The Spanish seventh seed wasted few of his break points after a long opening game in which the ninth-seeded Del Potro failed to convert four of them.
That looked likely to set the scene for a long tussle on Centre Court but it merely served to underline Ferrer's willingness to scrap for every point.
Ferrer gave former U.S. Open champion Del Potro little chance to settle and the Argentine committed a string of unforced errors as he went down in one hour 43 minutes.
Ferrer faces home hope and fourth seed Andy Murray in the last eight. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.