LONDON, July 8 The Wimbledon men's singles final resumed on Sunday under the Centre Court roof after a 40-minute rain delay with Roger Federer and Andy Murray level at 4-6 7-5 1-1.

Third seed Federer, seeking his seventh Wimbledon title, was 40-0 up on his serve when the umpire called the players off.

