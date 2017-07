LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Roger Federer's 6-3 6-1 6-4 final victory over Croatian Marin Cilic at Wimbledon on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): 7-Cilic 3-Federer Aces 5 8 Double faults 3 2 Break points won 0/1 5/10 Winners 16 23 Net points won 12/23 6/8 Unforced errors 23 8 Total points won 64 96 Match time: One hour and 41 minutes (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)