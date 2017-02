LONDON, July 3 Seventh seed Richard Gasquet moved stealthily into the Wimbledon fourth round for the seventh time in his career on Sunday, finishing off Spain's Albert Ramos 2-6 7-6(5) 6-2 6-3.

The French stylist required only 31 minutes to seal victory on Court 18, having moved two sets to one ahead the previous evening against the world number 36.

Gasquet, who reached the semi-finals last year as he did in 2007, could face compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last 16 if he beats American John Isner.

His win was his 28th at Wimbledon, taking him to equal fifth on the all-time list for Frenchmen, level with Rene Lacoste. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)