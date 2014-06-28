LONDON, June 28 Some of Wimbledon's most memorable moments are the seconds after championship point when victorious, jubilant players clamber over the Centre Court commentary booth to celebrate with their loved ones in the players' box.

It was one of the defining moments of last year's championship for Andy Murray who celebrated becoming Britain's first Wimbledon champion for 77 years by climbing into the stands to embrace then coach Ivan Lendl and his mother Judy.

But the celebration that became an unofficial Wimbledon tradition after Australian Pat Cash's triumphant climb in 1987 could die out after health and safety concerns have prompted officials to install a court-side gate.

Former Wimbledon king Pete Sampras performed the joyful climb to celebrate an emotional seventh title in 2000 while a year later Goran Ivanisevic followed suit after his nail-biting defeat of Pat Rafter.

This year's top seed Novak Djokovic chose to celebrate winning Wimbledon in 2011 by eating some of the Centre Court grass rather than climbing into the box, but he thinks the tradition should be upheld and cherished.

"That was also kind of a part of traditional celebrations in all the grand slams, especially here in Wimbledon," the Serb told reporters.

"I can't say it's wrong for the players to go straight to their box after they win the match because I understand the need to share this beautiful moment with your closest ones.

"Maybe it doesn't look proper for this kind of history and tradition we have in Centre Court in Wimbledon, for the rules, just the general image.

"But I believe that's also part of sincere emotions that the players show in the end."

One player who does not see the move as an issue is world No.1 Rafael Nadal who memorably climbed over the commentary box to hug his entourage and the Spanish royal family in 2008 and after an epic win against Roger Federer.

"Doesn't matter," Nadal told reporters after reaching the fourth round with a 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 6-1 victory against Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday. "If they don't go there, they are going to go to another place. That's fine."

Maria Sharapova went up to hug her father Yuri in the players' box after she won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004 but thinks it is too early to start thinking about whether or not she would repeat the climb of joy.

"I'll worry about it if it happens. That will be a great problem to have," she said.

A Wimbledon spokesman said the gate was a precaution rather than a preventative measure.

"It's just to make it easier for them," the official said. "It's safe. It was installed in time for this year's championships to make it easier for players to access their team."

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Federer is one notable player who has always refrained from climbing to the box because he believes it is unfair to leave the runner-up alone on court. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)