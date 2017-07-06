Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day five
LONDON, July 7 Round-up of day five at the Wimbledon championships on Friday:
LONDON, July 6 Latvian Ernests Gulbis deprived Wimbledon of a sequel to one of the best men's singles matches in recent years when he knocked out Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday.
A high-octane clash between Del Potro and three-times champion Novak Djokovic looked likely in the third round, stoking memories of their epic 2013 semi-final, but Latvian Gulbis had other ideas. He won 6-4 6-4 7-6(3).
Gulbis has struggled with shoulder and wrist injuries since reaching the 2014 French Open semi-finals, losing to Djokovic, and dropped to 589 in the world rankings on Monday.
Arriving at Wimbledon on a protected ranking of 99, Gulbis had won only two matches all year at any level.
But he backed up his first-round win over Victor Estrella Burgos, in which he dropped four games, with a superb performance against 29th seed Del Potro, another player plagued with injuries in recent years. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray came through a thrilling encounter against Italian showman Fabio Fognini to book his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Friday.
July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(3) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 30-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) Benoit Paire (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-3 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 18-Robe