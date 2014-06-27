Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON, June 27 French Open runner-up Simona Halep survived a real test against lowly-ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko to reach the Wimbledon third round for the first time on Friday.
The third seed eventually won 6-3 4-6 6-4 on a blustery Court Two but struggled to shine against the world No.170.
After taking the first set and establishing a healthy lead in the second she seemed set for routine progress, if a day late after Thursday's rain, but she went off the boil.
Muttering and glancing at her support team, Halep briefly looked as though she might be in trouble but she recovered to forge ahead in a tense deciding set.
She blew two match points at 5-2 but overcame the jitters to claim victory two games later.
Halep has raced up the rankings over the last year, improving with each grand slam since reaching the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2013. She exited Wimbledon at the second round stage last year.
The Romanian will face Swiss 17-year-old Belinda Bencic, last year's junior champion, next. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Martyn Herman)
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)