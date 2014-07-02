LONDON, July 2 Simona Halep continued her impressive season by marching into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a businesslike 6-4 6-0 victory over last year's runner-up Sabine Lisicki on Wednesday.

Romanian Halep, beaten finalist at last month's French Open, has climbed to third in the rankings this year by virtue of career-best results at consecutive grand slams and was in no mood to ease up against the 19th-seeded German.

Lisicki had shrugged off a shoulder injury in her fourth-round victory over Yaroslava Shvedova on Tuesday with no apparent ill-effects and went on the attack with some big serves and ferocious groundstrokes to race into a 4-1 lead.

But Halep showed her mettle to pull back to 4-4. Lisicki seemed to sense she had missed a golden opportunity, allowing the Romanian to give her the runaround from the baseline and reel off the next eight games to seal a place in the last four. (Reporting by David Goodman; editing by Clare Lovell)