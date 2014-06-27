LONDON, June 27 Former champion Lleyton Hewitt drew on every ounce of his Wimbledon experience to battle from two sets down before succumbing 7-5 6-4 6-7(7) 4-6 6-3 in a memorable second-round tussle with big-serving Jerzy Janowicz, 10 years his junior.

The 33-year-old Australian looked poised for a swift exit as 15th seed Janowicz polished off the second set when the match resumed on Court Two on Friday after rain stopped play the previous evening.

Hewitt, however, is made of stern stuff and clawed his way back to break the Open era record for most five-set matches played at grand slam tournaments, surpassing the 41 played by Andre Agassi.

Poland's Janowicz, meanwhile, continues his rehabilitation from a miserable 12 months hampered by back and foot injuries since reaching the semi-finals here last year. (Reporting by David Goodman; editing by Clare Lovell)