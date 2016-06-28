June 28 Latest news from the second day of Wimbledon on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1910 VANDEWEGHE DOWNS BONDARENKO UNDER CLOSED ROOF

American Coco Vandeweghe, the women's 27th seed, beat Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko 6-2 7-6(3) under a closed roof on Centre Court.

1720 KUZNETSOVA BEATS WOZNIACKI IN STRAIGHT SETS

Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, the women's 13th seed, beat Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 7-5 6-4 under a closed roof on Centre Court.

1720 PLAY ABANDONED ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play was abandoned for the day on all outside courts due to rain, the Referee's Office said.

1630 WATSON'S CLASH WITH BECK CANCELLED

Briton Heather Watson's match against German Annika Beck, which was scheduled to take place on Court Two, was one of several matches cancelled due to the weather.

1540 PLAY SUSPENDED

Play was suspended on all courts due to rain.

1530 KONTA MAKES CONFIDENT START

Women's 16th seed Johanna Konta stamped her authority early in the match to take the first set 6-1 against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig.

READ MORE

Erratic Wawrinka sees off teenager Fritz

No sentiment as Murray beats fellow Brit Broady

Serena intent on defending Olympic title she loves

Entertainer Brown turns on the style

Stepanek might coach me one day, Kyrgios says

France's Gasquet, Tsonga win with one eye on Euros

Serena toils to scrappy opening victory

Kyrgios overcomes gritty Czech veteran Stepanek

1530 VERDASCO WINS FOURTH SET TO FORCE DECIDER

Spain's Fernando Verdasco pushed the 19th seed Bernard Tomic to a deciding fifth set, after winning the fourth set 6-3. The Australian was leading 4-6 6-3 6-3.

1525 MURRAY MAKES SHORT WORK OF BROADY

Men's second seed Andy Murray beat fellow Briton Liam Broady 6-2 6-3 6-4 in a solid start to his bid for a second Wimbledon title.

1520 BERDYCH BACK IN CONTROL

Men's 10th seed Tomas Berdych battled back after losing the second set 7-5 against Croatia's Ivan Dodig to win the third set and lead 7-6(5) 5-7 6-1.

1515 VINCI EDGES PAST BATTLING RISKE

Women's sixth seed Roberta Vinci surged back to defeat American Alison Riske 6-2 7-5 6-3 after dropping the second set.

1510 BAUTISTA AGUT SEES OFF AUSTRALIA'S THOMPSON

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the men's 14th seed, eased to a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson.

1442 PAIRE WINS FIVE-SET THRILLER

Men's 26th seed Benoit Paire moved into the second round after he beat Croatia's Franko Skugor 3-6 7-6(2) 2-6 6-3 10-8 in just under four hours.

1440 LOPEZ DOWNS RAM TO MOVE INTO SECOND ROUND

Men's 22nd seed Feliciano Lopez booked his passage to the second round, beating American Rajeev Ram 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4.

1440 WAWRINKA OVERCOMES TEENAGER FRITZ

Men's fourth seed Stanislas Wawrinka recovered from a shaky third set to beat American youngster Taylor Fritz 7-6(4) 6-1 6-7(2) 6-4 to progress into the second round.

1435 DEL POTRO MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND

Juan Martin Del Potro, the 2013 Wimbledon semi-finalist, eased past Stephane Robert of France 6-1 7-5 6-0.

1358 SOUSA OVERCOMES TURSUNOV IN FIVE SETS

Men's 31st seed Joao Sousa beat Russia's Dmitry Tursunov in a a gruelling five-setter 3-6 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 7-5 to move into the second round.

1325 SERENA MOVES INTO SECOND ROUND

Women's number one Serena Williams eased past Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic 6-2 6-4 to move into the next round. The American defending champion is eyeing Steffi Graf's professional era record of 22 grand slam titles.

1305 KYRGIOS OVERCOMES STEPANEK

Men's 15th seed Nick Kyrgios overcame a lapse of concentration to beat Radek Stepanek 6-4 6-3 6-7(9) 6-1 to move into the second round.

1304 GASQUET EASES TO STRAIGHT-SETS VICTORY

Men's seventh seed Richard Gasquet of France completed a 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory over Britain's Aljaz Bedene.

1250 CIBULKOVA DOWNS LUCIC-BARONI

Women's 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2011, beat Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 7-5 6-3 to move into the second round.

1245 TSONGA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND

France's 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga secured a comfortable straight-sets victory 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 against Spain's Inigo Cervantes to move into the second round.

1215 TROICKI MOVES INTO SECOND ROUND

Men's 25th seed Viktor Troicki beat France's Tristan Lamasine 6-4 6-2 6-2 to progress into the next round.

1030 PLAY BEGINS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play begins on the main showcourts on a partly cloudy day with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68°F). Rain is expected later on in the afternoon.

(Compiled by Nivedita Shankar and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)